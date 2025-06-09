First primary schools tourney a success

[Photo: BADMINTON FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

Badminton Fiji President Abel Caine says the inaugural National Primary Schools Badminton Tournament marks the beginning of a new era for the sport in Fiji.

More than 20 schools from across the country took part in the three-day competition, which Caine described as a major success.

He believes the tournament has created a strong foundation at the grassroots level and expects participation to grow in the years ahead.

“We were really happy to see all the fans come out and support the players; we can see it meant a lot to them. This tournament just shows how big the sport can grow and we are excited for the future of the sport in Fiji.”

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Caine says he was surprised by the large turnout of spectators supporting the young players.

The three-day tournament concluded yesterday afternoon at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.