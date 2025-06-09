Ba wins first match, Rewa next

Hosts Dayals Steel Ba won their first Extra Battle of the Giants match after beating Tagimoucia Nadi 1-0 last night.

A Joela Biuvanua mistake gifted John Orobulu a goal in the first half.

Biuvanua failed to clear the ball on time in the penalty box as Orobulu got a touch to it.

Nadi had a few missed chances and looked to be in control at times.

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Ba coach Ravinesh Kumar believes Nadi really turned up for the match.

‘First game is always very important Nadi was good we played them twice in the league but tonight they were a totally different team with the inclusion of overseas based players’.

Nadi coach Babs Khan was content with how they played and says the opportunities were there for them.

‘I’ve just been here for four or five weeks and we trying to play a system and I think the players adapted well, Ba took their opportunities’.

Ba meets Rewa in the last game today at 5:30pm and Nadi faces Lautoka at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC defeated Khelvin Engineering Lautoka FC 2-0 in their first pool match.

A goal on each side of the half secured the win for Rewa.

Merril Nand opened the Delta Tigers account via a header before Josaia Sela was successful from the penalty spot.

In other results, Global Care Suva beat Blue Gas Navua 3-1 and Extra Supermarket Labasa defeated Nasinu 1-0.