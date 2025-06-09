Election rules must be settled before polling

[Photo: FILE]

Election rules must be settled well before polling day to give election officials, political parties and voters enough time to prepare.

That’s the position of the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue, as Parliament considers proposed amendments to Fiji’s electoral laws.

CDD Chief Executive Nilesh Lal says the timing of the changes is important, particularly as Fiji is already within the constitutional window in which an election could be called.

“We cannot be changing the rules of the game too close to the game. Election officials need time to train, political parties need to understand the rules, and voters need confidence in the system.”

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Lal says election officials need adequate time to understand and implement any new requirements.

He says political parties also need clarity on the rules, while voters need confidence that the electoral system is stable and predictable.

The Centre is citing international best practice which recommends that fundamental changes to electoral laws should not normally be made less than a year before an election.

CDD says while electoral reform is important, changes must be made early enough to allow all stakeholders to properly prepare for polling.

It is urging Parliament to carefully consider the timing and practical impact of the proposed amendments.