Government promises no extra E-Passport cost

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Concerns are being raised over Fiji’s growing reliance on Australia to modernise its border management systems.

The new system will be fully funded by Australia as Fiji moves to align its immigration systems with Australian standards under the proposed Ocean of Peace or Veitacini Treaty.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that Australia has committed to funding the new MERIT Border Management System, which will replace Fiji’s current IBMS.

He explained that the support also includes training for immigration officers as Fiji transitions to the new system. The MERIT team is expected in Suva next week to work with SITA and train local staff.

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Salusalu said Australia was also helping strengthen Fiji’s border screening capacity.

“Passenger information is received up to 72 hours before boarding, allowing authorities to identify people of interest and request airlines to offload passengers where necessary.”

Salusalu states this effectively moves Fiji’s border controls outward and helps keep the country safe.

Australia has also provided Fiji with two document forensic assessment machines. The equipment, the PS says has already helped officers at Nadi detect fraudulent travel documents.

He says the new technology allows officers to examine documents under a microscope and identify alterations to passport covers and bio-data pages. Salusalu also points out that Fiji’s immigration services are also being digitised, including plans for immigration gates at Nadi International Airport.

The aim, he says, is to provide passengers with a more seamless travel experience. Committee Member Penioni Ravunawa questioned where the new software would be based.

Salusalu said the MERIT system would be fully owned by the Ministry of Immigration. He also said the treaty would not prevent Fiji from using other international technology providers.

Salusalu pointed to the e-passport system, which is being produced by German company Muhlbauer. He states Fiji will continue to follow its own procurement processes, while ensuring new systems can integrate with existing border technology.

The will also be no additional cost for Fijians who apply for the new e-passport, according to the PS. He is encouraging citizens to obtain the e-passport to make travel through electronic systems in Australia, New Zealand and other countries easier.