Rabuka responds to Pre-COP cost criticism

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended Fiji’s decision to host the Pacific Pre-COP in October, following criticism over the cost of the event.

Right-centre opposition figures in Australia and overseas media have questioned whether Fiji can afford to host the meeting, with claims Australia is spending close to $150 million to support Fiji’s hosting.

Rabuka says Fiji’s involvement is part of a broader arrangement between Australia and Pacific Island countries.

He says Pacific nations initially supported Australia’s bid to host COP, before a compromise was reached for Australia to co-host the Pre-COP with the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, we supported Australia for the bid; all the island nations of the Pacific supported Australia and Turkey got a nod, but then they made sort of a compromise for Australia to co-host with the Pacific, the pre-COP.”

Rabuka says Fiji and Australia are therefore co-hosting the Pre-COP, with a study visit planned to show world leaders the realities faced by small island nations.

“That’s why we’re having the pre-COP in the Pacific, co-hosted by Fiji and Australia, and we’re having a study visit tomorrow to give the world leaders an indication of what it’s really like with our small island territories.”

The Pre-COP is scheduled to take place next month ahead of the global climate talks in Turkey in November.