News

Rabuka responds to Pre-COP cost criticism

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 3, 2026 7:34 am

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended Fiji’s decision to host the Pacific Pre-COP in October, following criticism over the cost of the event.

Right-centre opposition figures in Australia and overseas media have questioned whether Fiji can afford to host the meeting, with claims Australia is spending close to $150 million to support Fiji’s hosting.

Rabuka says Fiji’s involvement is part of a broader arrangement between Australia and Pacific Island countries.

He says Pacific nations initially supported Australia’s bid to host COP, before a compromise was reached for Australia to co-host the Pre-COP with the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, we supported Australia for the bid; all the island nations of the Pacific supported Australia and Turkey got a nod, but then they made sort of a compromise for Australia to co-host with the Pacific, the pre-COP.”

Rabuka says Fiji and Australia are therefore co-hosting the Pre-COP, with a study visit planned to show world leaders the realities faced by small island nations.

“That’s why we’re having the pre-COP in the Pacific, co-hosted by Fiji and Australia, and we’re having a study visit tomorrow to give the world leaders an indication of what it’s really like with our small island territories.”

The Pre-COP is scheduled to take place next month ahead of the global climate talks in Turkey in November.

Rabuka responds to Pre-COP cost criticism

Climate change puts Fiji health facilities at risk

$200 litter fine now in effect

National ID could simplify access to services

Sai Prema expands heart services to adults

FTUC blasts Government over foreign worker rules

Children benefit from global heart expertise

Rabuka assures public access to Constitution review

Diabetes amputations surge at Labasa Hospital

School canteens under consumer scrutiny

Australia spending up to stop Pacific drug trafficking

Franklin cherishes major win over Vanuatu

Suva out to end 21-year drought

Fiji and regional schools benefit from new climate resilience funding

First primary schools tourney a success

TAG confident in Fiji tourism despite fuel costs

'Bloody dangerous': world to exceed 1.5-degree warming

Hearsay dispute takes centre stage in Prasad trial

Ba eyes economic boost from BOG

Home grown talent joins Drua coaching staff

Kolinisau begins Fiji 7s squad reshuffle after first trials

BOG set for blockbuster atmosphere

Uber driver accused of lewd act against woman in car

Fashion police: France targets Shein, Temu with fines

Rodu urges discipline as Fiji prepares for NZ test

SEEP wants transparency in constitutional review

Remote communities shows strong demand for internet

Russian air strikes kill 12 in Kyiv during sixth day of attacks

'Ruin me': Hadley recalls teary complaint about Jones

Rabuka denies China influenced Forum absence

FTC sues Amazon for inflating online ad prices

206 confirmed HIV cases recorded in Fiji corrections facilities

Consumers warned over food quality

Tawase ordered to compulsory community treatment

Gas crematorium to ease burial land pressure

New faces, same goal for Babasiga Lions

FNRL takes control of referees association, launches drive to recruit 100 officials

Publishers asked to weigh in on Google AI content opt-out

Victoria Beckham's label cracks first profit since 2008

Impressive start for Junior Bula Boys

US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz

Jury finds ex-gang leader guilty of murdering Tupac

Big tech accused of radicalising teenage boys over sex

Long-term energy security and resilience push

Boosting local food production

Craft workshop keeps youth away from drugs

Flu cases top 5,000

Women leaving management roles due to home demands

BOG VVIP tickets sold out in seven minutes

Pivotal moment for Basketball Fiji: Fox

Players to receive scholarships

Vuvale deal raises sovereignty alarm

Fiji shares fuel crisis lessons

$2.2m proposed for school meals

Nature-based solutions face mindset challenge

Prices set to rise

Food prices push inflation up

EFL eyes solar power boost

Kevin Sorbo says he finds acceptance after moving to Florida

Nepal rescue teams reach hydropower sites after deadly floods

Billions promised, delivery under watch

Online harms getting more serious

PATISPlus to strengthen health care in Fiji prisons

Natadola Google project faces consultation concerns

LICI works to increase insurance coverage

From Namosi highlands to national badminton stage

Ellis joins Flying Fijians as interim defence coach

Empty FSC quarters destroyed by fire

Damodar Group announces major development

Vuvuzelas banned at BOG

Rabuka confirms Forum absence

South Korea dispatches emergency team to Nepal for flood response

Survey targets childhood obesity rise

Pacific urged to speak with one voice

Government promises faster business setup

Raidriwa wins best Research Award

Taxi driver murderer jailed for life

Dogalau and Wasasala to miss BOG matches

US secures partial control over Venezuela oil after new deal

Siblings win Nadi Open

Momi families get reliable water

Boseiwaqa chases own Kula dream, inspired by sister

Leaders urged to put regional priorities first

Fiji Airways marks 75 years

PSA helps former street dwellers rebuild lives

Fiji, Spain strengthen climate cooperation

Families urged to prioritise health

No fairytale ending but Messi leaves defining legacy

Zaikman wins Dancing With the Stars

South Korea sends 44-member relief team to Nepal floods

PM addresses Constitution concerns

Training attendance concerns for Suva rugby

Lions bolster BOG campaign with expert support

Fiji urges neighbours to learn from its costly HIV crisis

Fiji leads Australia’s Kava market

Workers warned over medical cover

Fiji eyes new markets for cocoa

Mataqali O Vuka leads its own recovery

Argentina's Messi ends international career

University earns top professional recognition

Fiji men's basketball creates history

Lola Young surprises Reading Festival with final day set

Oil rises as US, Iran resume military attacks

No smart glasses ban as traders told to police use

Rodrigo benefit concert donates $10m to women’s nonprofits

Nadi hopes to turn things around at BOG

Historic primary schools badminton starts

Pacific research drives health policy decisions

Pacific nations urged to stand together

Climate funding model failing Pacific communities

Call for climate action

Major Constitution changes proposed

'Distressed' Alan Jones accuser made graphic complaint

Hundreds of university staff to strike over AI changes

Government to table health symposium findings to Cabinet

Business boom revealed

Global spa leaders meet 

Goodbye Dolly, Australia will always love you

Police under fire after murderer let loose for 20 years

Fuel prices rise, LPG prices fall from tomorrow

Ditoka calls for stronger Fiji-Palau ties

Climate finance top agenda

One accused granted immunity

Nakavika calls for safe river crossing

Dakuitoga shifts focus to grassroots development

Jackie O got exorcists to clear Kyle's demons, ARN says

PM Anwar announces measures to address rising living costs in Malaysia

Police must have right attitude: ACP Vusonilawe

Labasa to be without Uqe at BOG

Fiji boosts landslide monitoring

Fernandes inspires Man United's first win

Nepal and China discuss glacier disaster data sharing

Weight drugs trigger 'cultural body trauma' for women

Constitutional Review Commission to submit final report

Community aged care homes launched in Lautoka

Fiji, Australia eye new investment and digital growth

US strikes Iranian launchers on Larak island

Building confidence to discuss HIV

Kava could become major industry for Fiji

Solar industry faces skills shortage

Fiji urges world leaders to see climate impact

Navua town council administrators to be appointed

TAF and Vanuatu regulator to share expertise

True Fitness expands to Nadi

War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions

Silktails open new HPU gym

Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide

Krishna inspires students at football festival

Singh urges drug-free future

Retailers battle falling consumer spending

FRIEND celebrates 25 years of impact

USP combines online, practical solar training

Hayden Panettiere’s complex relationship started young

USA crowned veteran division champions

After lots of therapy, Raygun is ready to talk

Italian state broadcaster RAI removes veteran journalist

Ba ends EPL season with style

Land alone won’t create wealth: Rabuka

Five inmates granted presidential pardons

Hibiscus returns home after 11 years

Officers remanded over alleged assault case

SVC stamps its mark at school's basketball

Tupac often talked about dying young.

Russian strike on Kyiv-area ammunition depot triggers blast

‘Pop the Balloon or Find Love’ is really about Black love

Iceland counts votes in tight referendum on EU membership talks

Couple arrested for alleged drug possession

Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help

Auvray challenged Junior Bula Boys

Tim Curry, star of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ dead at 80

Suva back to winning ways

Ministry seeks clarity on re-exports

Parents warned over hazardous "squishy" toys

From selling kavika to declaring Navua a town

Retailers seek stronger police presence

Seasonal workers warned over contracts

Maisie Williams reveals use of 'witch' to seek film role

Glacier lake flood threat drops after China-Nepal border disaster

El Niño could leave farmers without water

African Tulip control research progresses

Hibiscus festival sparks business buzz

Police officer jailed for serious assault

Sabha urges police patrols for Janmashtami

Potter backs Wesele

First flight for Junior Bula Boys four

New film to tell story of Hooters founders and growth

US secures majority control of Venezuelan oil reserves

Navua CBD set for major relocation

No final decision yet on Yaqona Bill 2026

Duo remanded over stolen horse murder

Handicraft skills passed to future generations

Second opinion saves Lautoka man from amputation

Shankar to lead Fiji U19

Katoa joins Kamikamica for historic event

Ronaldo scores winner

Advantage Australia in Pacific contest but risks await

Russo says Endgame: Encore bridges story to Doomsday

How Dolly Parton won the hearts of younger generations

Bati leadership remains strong despite Kamikamica retirement

Jerry Sam teams up with Labasa