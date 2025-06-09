Suva targets improvement against Kadavu

[Photo: SUVA RUGBY UNION/ FACEBOOK]

Suva is expecting a tough challenge from Kadavu when the two sides meet in Round Six of the Skipper Cup tomorrow.

Kadavu has impressed across the opening five rounds and currently sits eighth on the competition ladder, with Suva manager Ulaiasi Butukoro expecting a physical contest.

Butukoro says Suva has used the opening five matches to identify areas that need improvement, particularly their defence after conceding too many points.

The Suva camp has also emphasised communication and execution, areas Butukoro admits have been inconsistent throughout the opening rounds.

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“It’s just their communication and their overall execution in the past few games. That has been inconsistent, which is something that we are looking into and emphasising with the players.”

With several players rotated through the squad during the first five rounds, Butukoro believes the experience has helped the team assess its depth while preparing another strong lineup for tomorrow’s clash.

He says consistency must also extend beyond match day, with the team focused on improving collectively over the remainder of the season.

Suva will meet Kadavu at Suva Grammar School grounds, Lautoka and Malolo will meet at Churchill Park, Nadi takes on Navosa Rugby at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga and Ba meet at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Naitasiri and Taveuni battle it out at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Tailevu and Rewa will clash at Nakelo School grounds.

All senior teams’ matches kick off at 3pm, and you can watch the Tailevu vs Rewa game live on FBC Sports.