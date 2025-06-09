Fiji urges stronger Pacific COP31 participation

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is urging Pacific leaders to strengthen their participation in discussions leading up to COP31, with Tuvalu set to play a key role in bringing the region’s climate priorities to the global stage.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji is encouraging world leaders to engage in the Pacific and attend COP31-related discussions in Tuvalu.

Ditoka states that leaders have been encouraged to participate as regional meetings remain important.

“I believe that many of the development issues that confront us are discussed here in this meeting. It’s the A to Z of development, everything that has to do with development as well as our economy, trade, security and matters to do with health.”

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Ditoka says stronger coordination between Pacific governments, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and development partners is also needed to ensure resources are directed towards communities and projects that need them most.

Fiji will continue working closely with its Pacific partners to strengthen regional cooperation and advance shared development priorities.