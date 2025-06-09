Trump says renewed US campaign against Iran won't last long

U.S. President Donald Trump. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the renewed ​U.S. campaign against Iran ‌would not continue for “too long” after the biggest exchange of fire between ​Tehran and Washington since July.

Trump ​told reporters in the Oval ⁠Office that Iran was ​trying to build a rocket that ​drops mines and the U.S. had destroyed it. He also said Iran ​had been working to ​restore its radar and missile systems, which ‌were ⁠also targeted in the U.S. strikes.

“We took out all of the new equipment that they ​tried ​to build ⁠along the Strait of Hormuz – some defensive, ​some offensive … It was ​a ⁠very heavy attack last night, and we’re prepared to do ⁠another ​one any time we ​want,” he said.