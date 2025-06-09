Daku youths preserve traditional fan-making

The Nasaumatua Youth Club, comprising youths from the village of Daku, has taken the initiative to sell fans, which creates opportunities for young people to earn money.

Member Ana Gaunavinaka, while explaining the reasons for the sale of fans from their village, says the fans were woven at home.

According to her, creating a single fan takes at least a week depending on the weather, adding that these crafts have been selling out despite their efforts.

“Sometimes we are late in making the fans, and there are times we have to tell those who are interested in buying the fans that it is finished.

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The Village of Daku, known for the art of fan making, commonly known “Iri Buli,” is something that cannot be shown to outsiders while being made.

Gaunavinaka adds that climate change is a challenge that they face when trying to make fans.

“Sometimes we have to resort to other things when the weather does not turn out in our favor. We depend on the coconut trees to make fans”.

Gaunavinaka says their efforts at the Hibiscus Festival showcased the unique craftsmanship and cultural knowledge of the women of Daku to festivalgoers.

The Nasaumatua Youth Club further says they continue to preserve and promote the traditional art of “Iri Buli” despite climate challenges.