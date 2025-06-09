Ram Sami workers strike over collective agreement

Around 40 workers of Ram Sami & Sons Fiji Limited are reportedly on strike in Nasinu.

The National Union of Workers says the industrial action follows the company’s failure to reach a collective agreement with its workers.

The union claims negotiations have been ongoing for more than two years without a settlement.

It also alleges workers have been overworked and are not being adequately compensated.

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The NUW says a meeting was held in Lautoka today between the parties, but no settlement was reached.

The union has also raised concerns about recruitment advertisements recently posted by the company.

It claims the recruitment drive could be aimed at replacing workers currently on strike.

FBC News has reached out to Ram Sami & Sons Fiji Limited for a response to the allegations and to clarify the current status of the collective agreement negotiations.