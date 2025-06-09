Youngsters excited for taekwondo tourney

A team of young athletes from the Central Division will travel to New Zealand next week to compete at the prestigious Bay Open 2026 taekwondo competition.

Team Nausori/Nakasi comprises 22 athletes and four officials, who will represent Fiji at the tournament.

The two-day competition is scheduled to begin next weekend, with the young athletes preparing to test themselves against competitors from across the region.

Members of the team were recently presented with their official team kits by Fiji Taekwondo Association board member and Head of Team, Master Francis Nand.

Article continues after advertisement

The team will depart Fiji for New Zealand next Wednesday, with the athletes hoping to make their mark on the international stage.