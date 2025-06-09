Ikanivere welcomes Tamani's Flying Fijians chance

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere believes Terio Tamani’s move from sevens to 15s can add another dimension to the national side.

Tamani, a long-serving member of Fiji’s sevens programme and a standout for Suva, is now getting his opportunity to make an impact in the Flying Fijians environment.

Ikanivere is no stranger to the playmaker, having previously played alongside him for Suva, and says Tamani’s experience and approach to the game have already caught the attention of his new teammates.

He says the former Fiji 7s star has embraced the transition and is showing the professionalism needed at international 15s level.

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“He brings something new to this team, and even I get to learn from him watching him train, how he enjoys playing and how he enjoys training.”

Ikanivere says Tamani’s inclusion also highlights the strength of Fiji’s rugby pathways, with players able to move between the country’s different national programmes.

For the Flying Fijians captain, Tamani’s presence is not only about what he can contribute on the field, but also the experience and professionalism he can bring into the wider squad.

Ikanivere is now looking forward to sharing the field with his former Suva teammate as the Flying Fijians prepare for their upcoming matches in Japan.

Fiji will meet Canada for the PNC semifinal next Saturday at 7pm.