Rewa stuns Ba at home

Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC stunned Dayals Steel Ba FC at their home in 4R Stadium Govind Park in their second Extra Battle of the Giants pool match.

Rewa delivered a stunning 3-0 win following a goal in the first spell and two in the second half.

Brazilian, Lucas Santos, scored a brilliant goal in the first half that silenced the thousands of Ba fans.

Merril Nand and Ivan Kumar delivered with a goal each after the breather.

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Coach/Player, Tevita Waranivalu said they were hurting after last’s week’s Extra Premier League loss to Ba.

He said they’ve never lost to Ba in the league for six years and last week was the first time.

Ba coach Ravinesh Kumar said the pressure is now on them to deliver against Lautoka tomorrow.

Tomorrow the first game kicks off at 11:30am with Nasinu playing Global Care Suva followed by the Tagimoucia Nadi and Stratum/PPCL Rewa match at 1:30pm.

At 3:30pm, Blue Gas Navua faces Extra Supermarket Labasa before Ba takes on Khelvin Engineering Lautoka at 5:30pm.

You can listen to all live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.