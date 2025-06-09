US-Iran strikes raise fears of renewed war across the Middle East

A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on September 1, 2026. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Fears of renewed escalation gripped the Middle East on Wednesday after the United States and Iran exchanged their biggest barrage ​since July, with Washington striking Iran’s southern coast and Tehran firing at U.S. bases across the region.

With the U.S. threatening further strikes, Iran accused Washington of hitting a wedding party, killing ‌four people and wounding dozens. Its health minister later said 18 people in total had been killed and 108 injured in the latest wave of U.S. strikes.

The U.S. military said it struck air defences, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites on Tuesday. Iran reported hits on multiple targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The flare-up threatens to deepen a conflict that has dragged on since the U.S. launched strikes on Iran in February, disrupting global energy supplies and drawing opposition from a majority of Americans ahead ​of November’s congressional elections.

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President Donald Trump said the U.S. hit Iran “very hard” and that Iran only responded with a “love tap.”

Iran struck what it said were U.S. assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq, and ​said its aim was now to drive U.S. forces from the vast network of military bases they have maintained for decades across the Middle East.

Iran said it killed U.S. forces in Jordan and at a base in northern Iraq, but U.S. officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments.

In Kuwait, Iran said it had carried out a missile and drone attack on the U.S. Ali Al Salem air base and on a residential complex used by a U.S. commander. Kuwait’s fire service said it put out a blaze at a residential ​complex hit by a drone.

Qatar, home of the largest U.S. air base in the Gulf, said it held Iran responsible for attacks and their repercussions. Bahrain, which houses the regional headquarters of the U.S. Navy, said Iranian drones ​were intercepted and destroyed.

Iran also said two tankers had been struck by mines while being steered through the Strait of Hormuz by U.S. personnel.

Washington says that despite Iranian attacks it is guiding ships through the strait. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said ‌more than 17 ⁠million barrels of oil exited on Monday.

Iran blacklisted 11 more ships, bringing the total number of such vessels to 56, a government website showed, meaning it would consider them subject to fines, confiscation or detention if they try to sail through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran’s permission.

Trump repeated his assertion that the strait, which handled 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war, was open to shipping.

Iranians were fearful that the new strikes signalled war could restart at full scale.

Iran said four ​people including a 4-year-old were killed while celebrating a ​wedding at a home in Sirik. Iranian media said ⁠as many as 68 people were wounded there, and released images of injured children in hospital.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the incident.

U.S. Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for Central Command, said: “We are aware of reports, which originated from Iranian state media. The U.S. military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC,” referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Video shot ​by Iran’s West Asia News Agency at the purported site showed rubble strewn across rooms and a courtyard. A pair of strappy women’s dress sandals lay abandoned ​on a blood-soaked carpet.