Fiji’s defence obligations under treaty questioned

Fiji’s military obligations under the proposed Australia alliance are being questioned, with MPs seeking clarity on when Fiji could be required to deploy its forces.

The proposed Veitacini Treaty states that an armed attack on either party in the Pacific would be regarded as a danger to both.

It also says each party would respond to the common danger according to its domestic processes.

Parliamentary Committee Member Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu questioned what that would mean for Fiji and what process would have to be followed before military personnel or resources could be committed.

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Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala says the situation would first have to be assessed and Cabinet fully briefed.

“The Cabinet is fully briefed on what’s the situation, who are the parties to the conflict, why the conflict happened in the first place, what is Fiji’s participation going to contribute to achieving peace.”

Korovavala referred to Fiji’s past involvement in Bougainville and Solomon Islands, saying Pacific countries assessed the circumstances and conditions before agreeing to deployments.

Committee Member Vivendra Lal also questioned whether the treaty could require Fiji to increase defence spending.

Korovavala did not identify any specific defence spending target.

He says Fiji’s military role has historically focused on peacekeeping and maintaining stability, rather than fighting wars.

He also says greater military capability does not necessarily mean heavier armament, particularly given Fiji’s peacekeeping role.

The Permanent Secretary appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence to discuss the proposed Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, known as the Veitacini Treaty.