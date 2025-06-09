National ID could simplify access to services

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s proposed National ID system could change how people access banking and Government services.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says one national identification document could reduce the need for people to provide multiple documents when accessing services.

He says this could include situations where people currently need to provide documents such as birth certificates.

Kamikamica says the system could make banking and Government services faster and easier.

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“So most likely that will happen towards the end of this year. Otherwise, it will happen in the new year. But national ID is going to transform our business in Fiji. It will make things easier.”

Kamikamica says Cabinet has already approved the proposal, with the next step being consideration by Parliament.

He says the public will also need to be properly informed about how the system will work and its benefits.

The proposal is expected to go before Parliament later this year or early next year.