World Cup Qualifiers prep underway

[File Photo]

Cricket Fiji coaches and officials have been busy over the past few days conducting training sessions across the Lau Group as they begin scouting for potential players to represent Fiji at the Under-19 Men’s World Cup Qualifiers next year.

The scouting campaign began in the Lau Group, where the two schools that met in the finals of the U19 Nationals were Moce Secondary School and Ratu Finau Secondary School, are based.

The week-long training program is aimed at helping young players familiarize themselves with the 50-over format that will be used during the World Cup qualifiers, while also giving coaches an opportunity to assess their skills and potential.

Training sessions have been conducted on the islands of Lakeba and Moce, with the Cricket Fiji team scheduled to travel to Cicia Island to work with students from Cicia Secondary School.

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Following this program, Cricket Fiji will select a wider training squad before hosting a high-performance camp in Suva towards the end of the year.

The camp will form an important part of preparations as Fiji works towards assembling a competitive U19 squad for the World Cup qualifiers.