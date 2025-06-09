Cullen named 2027 Coral Coast 7s ambassador

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

Rugby legend Christian Cullen is set to return to Fiji in a new role, after being named an official ambassador for the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s and the 20th inductee into the RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

Affectionately known as the “Paekākāriki Express”, Cullen will be honoured during the tournament’s 15th edition at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, from January 14 to 16 next year.

The former All Blacks flyer is being recognised not only for his outstanding Test career, but also for his impact on rugby sevens, where his explosive pace, balance and attacking instincts first announced him on the international stage.

Cullen went on to earn 58 Test caps for the All Blacks and scored 46 tries, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous attacking players of his generation.

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For tournament founder and chairman Jay Whyte, Cullen’s induction is a fitting recognition of a player whose style of rugby continues to resonate with fans.

“Christian Cullen was box office before we even used that term in rugby. When he got the ball, people stood up because you genuinely didn’t know what was about to happen.”

Whyte says Cullen’s connection with sevens makes his induction particularly significant, given the format provided an early platform for the skills that would later define his international career.

Cullen will not simply be a ceremonial ambassador, with the former All Black expected to engage with teams, supporters and the wider rugby community throughout the three-day tournament.

He joins a distinguished list of rugby legends recognised through the RugbyTown Walk of Fame in Sigatoka.

The 2027 Coral Coast 7s will feature 24 men’s teams, 12 women’s teams and 16 youth teams, bringing together international sides and some of Fiji’s best emerging sevens talent.

The tournament will also retain its free-entry policy, allowing fans to watch international stars, rising players and rugby legends at Lawaqa Park.

The 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be held from January 14–16 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.