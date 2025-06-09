Fijiana XV ready for Japan test with fresh-look lineup

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will look to combine experience, physicality and pace when they take on Japan in a highly anticipated Test tonight.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm Fiji time, with captain Kolora Lomani leading a side that carries plenty of attacking threat across the field.

Karalaini Naisewa and Keleni Marawa will anchor the front row in jerseys one and two, with Tiana Robanakadavu completing the starting front three at tighthead prop.

Bitila Tawake provides added power from the bench and looms as an impact option in the second half.

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One of the more notable selections sees Merewairita Neivoha move into the openside flanker role.

Normally deployed on the wing or at centre, Neivoha has already shown her ability to adapt to the position after featuring there against South Africa.

At the back, Ivamere Rokowati will take charge as the last line of defence, while Josivini Neihamu and Ruth Raketekete provide the midfield combination.

Aqela Raitubu and Atelaite Ralivanawa add genuine pace out wide, giving Fiji another avenue to attack should they find space against Japan’s defence.

Vice-captain Alfreda Fisher will provide control and physicality at number eight, while the bench has further energy in the form of Carletta Yee, Salote Nailolo and Repeka Tove.

For Fiji, however, the challenge will be about more than individual talent.

Japan’s disciplined approach and ability to maintain pressure will test the Fijiana XV’s composure, making ball security, defensive organisation and discipline crucial throughout the contest.

With Lomani leading from the front, Fiji will be hoping its blend of power and speed can translate into a strong performance when the two sides meet tonight.