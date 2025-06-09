Suva out to end 21-year drought

[Photo: FILE]

Suva FC head coach Pita Rabo believes his side has what it takes to end the capital’s 21-year wait for the Extra Battle of the Giants title.

With a strong mix of experienced and young players, Rabo says the squad is united by a clear goal — bringing the trophy back to Suva.

He says 21 years is a long time to wait, and the team is determined to make its mark this season.

Excitement is building in the Suva camp, with the players eager to put their skills, teamwork and determination to the test.

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“And then we have a very good squad going up to the BOG, and we have some experienced players in the team as well, so yes, with this mix of players that we have, I believe we have what it takes to win the BOG.”

Suva opens its BOG campaign against Navua at 1pm tomorrow.