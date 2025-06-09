$284m investment to target drug networks

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is stepping up its fight against transnational crime and illicit drugs, with $284-million allocated to strengthen law enforcement.

Permanent Secretary for Policing and Communications Bernardo Daveta says the funding will help authorities intercept illegal drug shipments and target the criminal networks behind the trade.

He made the comments while appearing before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaties.

Daveta says the focus will not only be on arrests and drug seizures, but on dismantling organised criminal networks.

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“This funding must support the government’s recently approved National Coordination of Transnational Serious and Organised Crime and Illicit Drug Enforcement in Fiji. At the centre of that architecture is the National Joint Enforcement Centre.”

The National Joint Enforcement Centre will bring together intelligence from Police, Customs, Immigration, the Counter Narcotics Bureau, the RFMF and other agencies.

Daveta says Australia will also provide specialist support through the Australian Federal Police, including intelligence, digital forensics, surveillance, financial crime and counter-narcotics expertise.

He says the investment is designed to strengthen Fiji’s long-term capability to identify, disrupt and dismantle organised crime, with the country eventually becoming more self- reliant in tackling the threat.