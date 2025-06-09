Murder victim’s father demands stronger protection for victims

Supplied: Parliament

The father of Sigatoka man Vimal Nand who was allegedly murdered has taken his fight for justice to a Parliament Standing Committee, calling for major changes to Fiji’s criminal justice system.

Sachida Nand made the submission to the Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, calling for stronger bail laws, tougher sentencing and greater protection for victims and their families.

His submission comes weeks after his 38 year old son died following an alleged assault in Sigatoka.

Police allege Vimal Nand, his son and another student were confronted while horse riding.

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Nand was later found unconscious with serious head injuries.

He was taken to Sigatoka Hospital before being transferred to Nadi and then Lautoka Hospital, where he later died.

Two men, aged 19 and 51, have been charged with murder, act with intent to cause grievous harm and assault causing actual bodily harm.

But for Sachida Nand, his son’s death has raised wider questions about how Fiji’s justice system protects victims and their families.

He told the parliamentary committee that victims must have a stronger voice, particularly when decisions are made about bail and community safety.

“Who will protect us if they come out? We are living in fear now. Even I am living in fear. I am very frightened, because if they come out, they can do anything to me, my grandson or any of my family members.”

Nand also wants Government to consider establishing a system to financially support families who lose a loved one through violent crime.

He says his son was the main provider for his family and his death has left his daughter in law and grandchildren struggling.

Nand told the committee that his two grandchildren are receiving a combined 104 dollars a month in Social Welfare assistance.

He questioned how the children are expected to cope financially after losing their father.

“My granddaughter is getting 48 dollars a month and my grandson is getting 56 dollars. Both of them are getting 104 dollars for one month. What will she do with one dollar 38 cents a day? Is this expense enough for them? That is my question.”

Nand says the Government should consider whether victims’ families can be compensated or supported for the long term, particularly when the victim was the family’s main breadwinner.

He says his son was a hardworking man who had worked as an accountant at the Naviti Resort for about 15 years.

Nand also used his submission to call for a comprehensive review of Fiji’s bail, sentencing and parole systems.

He says bail must not be treated as an automatic entitlement where there are concerns about reoffending, intimidation of victims or risks to the wider community.

He wants stricter and enforceable bail conditions, including restrictions on movement, surrender of travel documents and electronic monitoring where legally authorised.

Nand says victims and their families should be given meaningful opportunities to raise their concerns when bail and community safety are being considered.

He stressed that this is not about taking away the rights of accused people or interfering with their right to a fair trial.

Instead, he says the justice system must also recognise the safety, dignity and legitimate interests of victims.

Nand told the committee his life and the lives of his family members have been permanently changed by his son’s death.

He says his young granddaughter continues to ask when her father is coming home.

He wants Parliament to act so other families do not have to experience the same pain.

The committee has assured Nand that his submission will be taken into consideration, while making it clear that Parliament will not interfere with the court process.

The two accused remain before the courts and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.