$200 litter fine now in effect

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

People caught littering will now face a $200 on-the-spot fine, following the introduction of tougher penalties aimed at reducing waste pollution.

The new fine came into effect on Tuesday after Cabinet approved the Litter Offence Regulations 2026, increasing the fixed penalty from $40 to $200.

FBC News took to the streets to gauge the public reaction, with many welcoming the increase as a way to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.

Nadi resident, Tupou Raikoso, who was in Suva for the Hibiscus Festival, believes the higher penalty will encourage people to think twice before littering.

Article continues after advertisement

“If the fine is less, it won’t encourage people to put their rubbish in the proper place. But with this $200 fine, it will motivate people to keep their rubbish in the proper place.”

Under the new framework, trained Litter Prevention Officers from municipal councils, the Fiji Police Force, and the Land Transport Authority can issue fixed penalty notices to offenders.

Digital payment systems and public awareness campaigns are also being introduced to support enforcement.

Environment Minister, Lynda Tabuya, is urging Fijians to follow the new regulations and help keep the country clean.

“So Suva, we can do it, Fiji we can do it, we have increased the fine from today to $200, so please do not litter; otherwise our litter enforcement officers will issue you a spot fine. Let’s keep Fiji clean.”

The initiative is part of the National Integrated Waste Management and Pollution Control Strategy 2026-2035, which aims to strengthen environmental management and promote responsible waste disposal nationwide.