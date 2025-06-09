No phones allowed at Swift and Kelce wedding, says Glaser

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Nikki Glaser nearly took this souvenir from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

The comedian, who is a self-proclaimed Swiftie, detailed her experience attending the nuptials, which were held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Guests were prohibited from having their phones and so Glaser noted that she has no documentation from the evening.

“I was actually inside, and I have nothing to show for it,” Glaser said during her residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in audio obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “Because I had to turn in my phone. I had to turn off my phone, which I had never done before. I didn’t even know you could do that.”

So while she couldn’t have any photographic proof of the wedding, Glaser hoped to snag something to remember her time celebrating Swift and Kelce’s marriage.

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“I got really close to stealing something from it,” the 42-year-old shared. “Because I was like, I want one cool artifact from this.”

While the guests were dancing, apparently including Mark Zuckerberg doing the robot and Jelly Roll doing the worm, Glaser snuck off toward the back of the venue where the cake was. As she stood by the dessert table, she had a cheeky idea.

“I look up at the cake,” she said. “And on the top tier, where the two little cake toppers are, it’s just Travis. Taylor’s missing. And I’m like, ‘Someone already took Taylor, I’m taking Travis.’ Like, this is the perfect thing to get.”

Joking that she was “two seconds from putting it in my purse,” she quipped, “Then I hear Tom Cruise be like, ‘Put me down!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my god!’”

While she didn’t actually take anything from the wedding, she did come home with unforgettable memories. After rubbing shoulders with the likes of Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts, she remarked on how “wild” it was to see A-listers without their entourages.

“It was interesting because some of these celebrities were alone, and these people are never alone,” Glaser said. “Like, some didn’t get plus-ones, so they just had to go to this event alone. And, because they always have a publicist or assistant, or a blood boy. There’s always someone with these people. But, like, J. Lo was alone. J. Lo was kind of like a wallflower.”

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3, with Adam Sandler serving as the officiant. The Kansas City Chiefs player recently reflected on his wedding, calling it “a night out we’ll never forget.”

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night,” he said during the season premiere of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday. “And it was just so magical, man.”