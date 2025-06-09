One tonne of rubbish pulled from Vatuwaqa creek

More than 1000 kilograms of rubbish, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, household waste, plastic bags and used syringes, has been pulled from the Trashboom in Vatuwaqa.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Hon. Lynda Tabuya says the rubbish highlights the scale of illegal dumping along the creek and its waterways.

“The creek is not your rubbish bin. More than 1000 kilos of rubbish did not get there by itself. People put it there.”

Her message is directed at communities and households living along the creek and its waterways.

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“What you throw into the drain or creek upstream becomes somebody else’s problem downstream. Eventually, it reaches our rivers and our ocean.”

The Minister says cleaning the creek will have little impact if people continue dumping rubbish.

“Government can clean this creek today, but if people dump rubbish again tomorrow, we are back to square one.”

She says the discovery of used syringes is particularly concerning because of the risk they pose to people involved in the clean-up.

“When you throw a used needle into a creek, you are putting the person who has to clean up after you at risk. That is unacceptable.”

From 1 September, the fixed penalty for littering has increased to $200.

“The warning period is over. The fine is now $200. If you litter, be prepared to pay.”

The Ministry has thanked Trashboom Pacific and community members who helped with the three-day clearing operation.

“The Trashboom is doing its job. Government is doing its job. Now every household along this creek must do its part.”

The Minister is urging people to take responsibility for their waste.