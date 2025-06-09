Pacific leaders consider condemning China missile test

[Source:Reuters]

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Palau President Surangel Whipps Junior says he hopes member countries will agree to condemn China’s missile test in the Pacific.

He says he wants the issue included in the Forum’s joint statement at the end of the summit today.

China conducted the ballistic missile test in July, its first known launch in the Pacific since September 2024.

China says the missile test was conducted safely.

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The issue comes as the Forum summit has been overshadowed by tensions between China and Taiwan.

China objected to Taiwan’s participation, saying it was not qualified to attend the meeting.

Palau is one of three Pacific countries that maintains official diplomatic ties with Taiwan.