Tailevu claim local bragging rights over Rewa

Tailevu produced a strong all-round performance to defeat neighbours Rewa 32-15 in Round Six of the Skipper Cup at Nakelo District School Grounds this afternoon.

In what proved to be a physical and closely contested local battle, Tailevu established control early and took a 17-5 lead into halftime.

Rewa showed plenty of fight after the break, but Tailevu maintained its composure and continued to apply pressure as the match wore on.

The visitors’ ability to turn pressure into points proved crucial, as they extended their advantage in the second half to secure a convincing 32-15 victory.

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With both sides determined to claim local bragging rights, the encounter carried plenty of intensity, with the forwards setting the platform and both teams battling hard for territory.

Rewa had its moments and refused to surrender, but Tailevu’s stronger finish ultimately separated the two sides.

The result gives Tailevu an important boost as the Skipper Cup competition moves deeper into the season, while Rewa will now turn its attention to bouncing back in the coming rounds.