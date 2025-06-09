ABs make three changes for third test

[Photo: FILE]

The All Blacks have made three changes to their starting forward pack for their third Test against the Springboks in Soweto on Sunday.

Asafo Aumua replaces Codie Taylor at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho coming onto the bench.

Sam Darry has been promoted into the starting second row alongside Tupou Vaa’i, who will mark his 50th All Blacks Test.

Peter Lakai also comes into the starting loose forward trio, joining Luke Jacobson and captain Ardie Savea.

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Wallace Sititi returns to the matchday 23 at number 20.

There is no Ethan de Groot or Josh Lord, with both players given another week to recover after injuries sustained in the opening Test.

The backline remains unchanged.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says there is everything to play for.

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at 3.10am this Sunday.