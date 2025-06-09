SCGF eyes bigger role in rural finance

[Photo: Supplied]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund wants to transform into a fully-fledged community and growth fund and bank.

Chairman Marika Sedre Liveniyali says the vision is for the Fund to eventually provide a wider range of financial services to farmers and rural communities.

He says the need for such a transformation has been highlighted in various reports and recommendations over the years.

Liveniyali says the Fund must modernise its operations to meet changing expectations and strengthen the support available to growers.

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He made the comments during the launch of the Fund’s Document Management System, Chatbot and Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Framework in Lautoka.

The Fund has already taken steps to make its services more accessible, including reducing its lending interest rate to 3-point-5 percent and introducing more competitive fees and charges.

It has also introduced more flexible lending requirements, insurance products and a savings scheme.

However, Liveniyali says the Fund’s current Act limits its ability to directly provide some essential financial services.

He says this has led to strategic partnerships with third parties to broaden the services available to growers.

Liveniyali says these partnerships are not a sign of limited capacity or ambition, but part of the Fund’s efforts to find practical solutions.

He says transforming the Fund will require support from Government, financial institutions, industry stakeholders and development partners.

Liveniyali says the ultimate goal is to ensure the Fund continues to evolve while keeping growers at the centre of its operations and supporting the future of the sugar industry.