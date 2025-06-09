Qelemumu Crossing to close for maintenance

[Photo: File]

The Qelemumu Crossing along Coqeloa Road in Labasa, will be closed for 10 days from tomorrow for essential maintenance works.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the crossing will be closed to traffic from 8am to 5pm daily, from Friday, 4 September to Sunday, 13 September, weather permitting.

The closure is needed to allow construction machinery and work crews to safely carry out the maintenance.

Motorists are advised to use designated detour routes and follow temporary traffic signs and instructions from traffic controllers at the site.

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FRA is asking motorists to plan their trips accordingly and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, members of the public can contact FRA on 5720, from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, or email [email protected].