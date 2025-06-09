Footballer denies two rape charges

[Photo: File]

A 21-year-old footballer charged with rape appeared in the Lautoka High Court yesterday.

Sahil Thomas Valentine is facing two counts of rape.

It is alleged that he raped a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman in May this year.

His former legal representative withdrew from the case, and the Legal Aid Commission has since taken over as his counsel.

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The matter was called for plea, with Valentine pleading not guilty to both charges.

The State has been given time to prepare and finalise matters for the Pre-Trial Conference.

Valentine is currently on bail and has been warned by the Court not to interfere with any State witnesses, including by communicating directly or indirectly with the two complainants.

The matter has been adjourned to 24 September 2026 for the Pre-Trial Conference.