Russia's night attack on Kyiv leaves eight injured

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian overnight air attack on Kyiv wounded eight residents of an apartment building, including a three-year-old child, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said on Monday.

Four of those injured in the attack, which took place soon after midnight on Monday, have been hospitalised, with one person in serious condition, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that all of the people were residents of a multi-storey apartment building in the city’s Darnytskyi district on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

“The blast wave damaged windows from the 6th to the 11th floor,” Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

The capital and most of Ukraine were under air raid alerts for several hours overnight following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

With the threat of missile strikes on western parts of Ukraine that border Poland – a NATO member – Polish armed forces scrambled aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.

