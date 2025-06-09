Tough pool ahead for defending champions

Defending champions Labasa FC face a tough road in their quest to retain the BiC Fiji FACT title after being drawn with arch-rivals Rewa FC in Pool A of the 2026 tournament.

The draw was conducted today at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, confirming the group-stage matchups for the season’s first major competition.

Hosts Labasa will battle 2025 runners-up Rewa, alongside Suva and Navua, in what promises to be the tournament’s toughest pool.

Pool B features Ba, Lautoka, Nasinu and Nadroga.

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The draw sets up an early showdown between Labasa and Rewa in a rematch of last year’s final, while Suva and Navua will also be targeting one of the two semi-final spots available from Pool A.

In Pool B, Ba and Lautoka are expected to lead the challenge, but Nasinu and Nadroga will be eager to cause an upset and stake their claim for a place in the knockout stages.

The 2026 BiC Fiji FACT will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa, with pool matches scheduled from June 19 to 21. The semi-finals and final will be played the following weekend.