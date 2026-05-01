Professionalism key to developing badminton

Instilling professionalism at the grassroots level is one of the fastest ways to develop a sport, according to Badminton Fiji president Abel Caine.

Caine says the strict regulations enforced during the Badminton Fiji Secondary Schools Championship are part of the federation’s efforts to raise the standard of the sport across the country.

He adds that implementing rules and holding teams accountable when they fail to comply is all part of building a stronger and more professional sporting environment.

On the final day of the tournament, Caine noted a significant improvement in players arriving on time for their matches and adhering to competition protocols.

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“This is one of the reasons why we are strict with the players, because we want them to quickly learn at this young age, and develop into much better players.”

He believes that if this trend continues, the future of schools’ badminton in Fiji is bright.

Meanwhile, Yat Sen Secondary School successfully defended its titles in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.