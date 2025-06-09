Fiji 7s thumps NZ in quarterfinal

[Photo: FIJI RUGBY/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team thumped New Zealand 40-nil in the Valladolid 7s quarterfinal in Spain this morning.

They will play Australia in the semifinal at 8:44pm tonight in the first semifinal.

It was a clinical display against a new-look New Zealand outfit, with Fiji dominating the match.

George Bose scored a double while Tomasi Stark, Terio Veilawa, Akuila Dranivotua and Nacani Boginisoko scored a try each.

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The national side was leading 12-nil at the break.

Fiji bounced back from their 14-12 loss to hosts Spain in the final pool match this morning.

Apete Narogo and Viwa Naduvalo scored a try each, while Jaime Manteca touched down twice for Spain

Meanwhile, the Fijiana was walloped by the USA 40-12 in the quarterfinal, and they’ll play Spain at 11:04 tonight in the 7th place playoff.

You can watch the action live on FBC TV.