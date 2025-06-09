Tourism Bill promises stronger investor confidence

[Photo: FILE]

The recently passed Tourism Bill 2026 will establish clearer accountability across government and provide greater certainty for investors, according to Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka.

Speaking in Parliament, Tubuna said the strength of the legislation lies not only in its policy direction but also in its legal framework, which clearly defines responsibilities, safeguards and accountability mechanisms for the tourism sector.

He says clauses within the bill place responsibility for tourism administration directly with the Minister responsible for tourism, including oversight of national tourism policy, tourism standards, destination management plans and tourism investment priorities.

Tubuna says the legislation also introduces an important safeguard by allowing powers to be delegated only through written authority, with conditions attached and the ability to revoke such delegation at any time.

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Tubuna adds that one of the most significant features of the legislation is its requirement for all relevant government agencies to coordinate on matters affecting tourism, including environmental protection, transport infrastructure, investment facilitation, labour, health and safety, cultural heritage preservation and fisheries management.

He says the bill embeds tourism development across government and creates a framework where agencies work towards a common national objective.

Meanwhile, Ditoka told Parliament the legislation sends a strong signal to investors that Fiji is serious about creating a stable and predictable investment environment.

He says one of the most common questions raised by international investors is not whether Fiji is an attractive destination, but whether the rules governing investment are transparent, stable and enforceable.

Ditoka says the Tourism Bill answers that question by placing tourism investment incentives and regulatory frameworks into law rather than relying on temporary policies or ministerial undertakings.

He says investors seek certainty, and the bill provides that certainty through legislation passed by Parliament.

Ditoka also highlighted provisions aimed at supporting smaller operators through grants, subsidies and preferential financing arrangements, saying the bill is designed to benefit both large investors and community-based tourism enterprises.

He says Fiji faces increasing competition from other Pacific nations for tourism investment and must continue to position itself as a stable, credible and efficient destination for global capital.