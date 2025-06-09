Farm tech breakthrough faces delay

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

Delays in approval processes are slowing the rollout of Black Soldier Fly (BSF) farming in Fiji.

This comes despite strong trial results and funding already being secured for the project.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, in his written response to Parliament, stated that the main setback is the prolonged vetting process at the Solicitor General’s office.

This has delayed access to funding needed for the next phase of the project.

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He confirmed that the Ministry, together with Fiji National University, has successfully trialled Black Soldier Fly larvae as a low-cost protein source for pigs and poultry.

The project is supported by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research and technical experts from Kenya’s International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology.

Tunabuna states the larvae can turn organic waste into animal feed and organic fertiliser called frass.

He said the system also helps reduce waste and methane emissions. It supports cheaper feed and better soil health.

The project is being implemented in three phases. The first phase involved training in Kenya in 2023.

The second phase focuses on local trials, training officers, and setting up demonstration sites. The third phase is planned to scale up commercial production for farmers.

Funding for Phase 3 is already available. However, Tunabuna said it cannot be fully accessed until the vetting process is completed.

He warned that this could delay farmers getting access to BSF feed and fertiliser.