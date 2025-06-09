Inca child mummy returned to indigenous community

[Source: Reuters]

The mummy of a child from the Inca period, discovered frozen in 1905 on a mountain in northwestern Argentina, ​has been returned to an indigenous community after spending 119 years ​in a Buenos Aires museum.

The so-called “Child of Chañi,” a reference ⁠to the mountain in the province of Jujuy where he was found ​accidentally by members of the military and mountaineers – almost 5,900 meters (19,357 ft) above ​sea level – was between 5 and 7 years old when he was sacrificed as part of a sacred Inca ritual known as “capacocha.”

Since the finding, the child’s remains have been stored ​in the Juan B. Ambrosetti Ethnographic Museum, overseen by the University of ​Buenos Aires (UBA).

For decades, the indigenous communities of the Puna region in northern Argentina have ‌demanded ⁠the mummy’s restitution.

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The mummy was transported on Thursday from the museum in bustling downtown Buenos Aires to the town of El Moreno in Jujuy province, where the Kolla indigenous community celebrated with ceremonies and rituals.

“This little boy has ​much to tell ​us about our ⁠identity,” Clemente Flores, a Kolla leader, told Reuters. “He is a beloved being, a grandfather of ours who fell asleep ​to show us the history of our culture and ways ​of ⁠life, some of which still endure.”

During the official restitution at the museum on Wednesday, university authorities apologized to the Kolla community for the delay.

“Not everything is in ⁠pursuit ​of science,” said Ricardo Manetti, dean of the ​Faculty of Philosophy and Letters at the UBA.

The final destination of the mummy has not yet ​been determined.