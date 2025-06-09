Stronger airport screening under new immigration Bill

[Photo: FILE]

The Immigration Amendment Bill 2026 strengthens how Fiji manages border security, traveler screening and immigration decision-making in response to evolving global threats.

The reforms introduce advanced passenger information and passenger name record systems, allowing authorities to screen travellers before arrival.

The law also restructures visa administration, shifting key decision-making powers to the Permanent Secretary for Immigration to improve consistency and accountability.

Permit categories have been streamlined into four groups: visitor, investor, permit to reside, and permit to reside and work , with visitors now allowed to undertake short-term work for up to one month.

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The legislation also introduces stricter data governance rules, including limits on how long passenger information can be retained and shared.

Naupoto says the changes are designed to modernise Fiji’s border management system and ensure it is aligned with current security challenges and international standards.