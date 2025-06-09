Police Bill introduces new disciplinary tribunal

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Bill 2026 will establish a Fiji Police Force Disciplinary Tribunal, which will serve as an independent mechanism to review disciplinary decisions made by the Commissioner of Police.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the changes are designed to improve accountability, fairness, and public trust within the Fiji Police Force.

Naivalurua says the tribunal will strengthen natural justice, improve transparency, and ensure greater professionalism within the force.

The reforms also aim to enhance public confidence by providing an appeal pathway for officers and other affected parties who are dissatisfied with disciplinary outcomes.

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Naivalurua says the bill will also focus on building safer communities through stronger partnerships, introducing community policing into law, supporting cooperation between police and communities, faith-based organisations, civil society groups, women, youth, and local leaders.

This is intended to strengthen trust, improve information sharing, and support prevention-based policing across the country.

The Bill was introduced into Parliament this week and has been submitted to the Justice and Human Rights Parliamentary Committee for further review. It will be tabled in Parliament at the next sitting.