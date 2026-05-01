New boys champ, Drasa defends girl's title

Swami Vivekananda College has been crowned the new champions in the boys’ division of the National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship.

The Nadi-based school dethroned Marist Brothers High School after finishing with 22 gold, 22 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

The former champs finished second with 15 gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze, while Veiuto Primary School placed third with 10 gold medals.

In the girls’ division, Drasa Avenue School successfully defended its title, finishing with 21 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

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Swami Vivekananda College placed second with 15 gold, 14 silver, and 20 bronze, while Saint Joseph Secondary School came third with 11 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze.