Trump says he will soon decide on Iran deal, demands reopening of Hormuz Strait

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he ​would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues ‌that have been central to the conflict.

Trump said on Friday morning that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a “final determination” on the proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war.

A White House official said the meeting in the Situation Room lasted about two hours, but ​did not address whether Trump had made a decision.

“President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran ​can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

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A senior Iranian source told Reuters an agreement was close but had ⁠not yet been approved.

However, Trump also said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon – ​two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no ​tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be “unearthed” by the U.S.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, said Trump’s comments were an “attempt to portray a fabricated victory.”

The senior Iranian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the potential deal does not include any nuclear-related issues, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state ​TV that the management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman.

Fars said the strait would be reopened under Tehran’s conditions after the U.S. lifts ​its blockade on Iranian ships.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. blockade would be removed slowly if it happens.

Fars said there was agreement to release $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets.

Trump ‌said no ⁠money would be exchanged “until further notice” – a possible reference to Iran’s demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations or a release of frozen Iranian assets.