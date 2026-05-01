Ulunisau scores100th Try in Fijiana win

The Fiji Airways Fijiana secured a 17-12 victory over South Africa in their final pool game of the Spain 7s, with Reapi Ulunisau marking the occasion by scoring her 100th try for the country.

South Africa made a fast start, crossing over in the second minute to take a 5-0 lead.

Fiji gradually settled into the contest and hit back through Atelaite Ravula, whose footwork created the opening for a try under the posts to put the Fijiana ahead 7-5.

The momentum remained with Fiji, and just before the break, Adi Mereani Rogosau finished off a swift attacking move to extend the lead to 12-5.

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Ulunisau then produced a moment of magic early in the second half, sprinting more than 70 metres and beating three defenders to score her landmark try and stretch Fiji’s advantage to 17-5.

South Africa kept the pressure on and crossed for a late try to close the gap, but the Fijiana held firm in the closing stages to seal the five-point win.

Meanwhile, the men play their final pool game against the hosts at 12.02 am tomorrow.