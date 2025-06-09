Tobacco misconceptions raise concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Tobacco-related diseases are killing about 1,200 people in Fiji every year, with health officials warning the habit is also pushing more young people towards harder drug use.

The concern was raised during the World No Tobacco Day commemoration in Vunivutu Village, Macuata, where Tobacco Control Enforcement Unit Manager Malelili Nakulanikoro highlighted the rising impact on young people and communities.

According to the health official, there is a widespread misconception that tobacco is a safer alternative to cigarettes.

“We had conducted an analysis to find out the level of nicotine and tar in cigarettes and also in suki. And the result came out, the result indicated that the level of nicotine and tar in suki is higher than the level of nicotine and tar in the normal cigarette.”

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Nakulanikoro says children may turn to harmful substances if addictive drug use is normalised.

“No matter how good we are going to preach to schoolchildren to stop taking substance abuse or taking drugs, if we are normalising the behaviour of using addictive drugs, they will certainly end up using harmful substances as well.”

Macuata Education Advisor Salesi Delai says the increasing cases of tobacco addiction in young people are a concern.

“14% of youth from the age of 13 to 17 have already used tobacco, with tobacco-related deaths costing the local economy $319 million, and that is too much of a cost.”

Delai also acknowledged the Ministry of Health’s efforts to review the law on the sale of tobacco.