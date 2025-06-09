World

On the ground with Ukraine's drone forces targeting Russia's battlefield rear

Reuters

May 29, 2026 10:00 am

Source: Reuters

In a corn field in eastern Ukraine, soldiers fired drones ‌into the sky using a slingshot, aiming at military targets in the country’s Russian-occupied east, dozens of kilometers away.

“We’re focusing on the enemy’s bases in the field, ammunition depots and air-defence systems,” said their commander from the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces – ​an elite drone unit – who asked to be identified by his call sign “Kyt,” which means “whale”.

His men had ​unpacked drones from crates and assembled them at the launch site. Using a laptop computer, ⁠a soldier programmed each drone with a target before it was loaded onto the slingshot. A soldier started the ​propeller using an electric screwdriver before it was fired into the sky.

Ukraine is pouring resources into such “middle strikes” that target ​Russian air defences and military logistics between 30 km (19 miles) and 180 km behind the front line. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this month these strikes have quadrupled since February.

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Ukrainian officials and military analysts credit these attacks with helping to slow Russian advances, shifting momentum on ​the battlefield. According to the DeepState open-source map, Russia captured only around 50 sq km of territory this month.

“The ​enemy’s rear is no longer a safe haven,” Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech enthusiast, said on Wednesday, opens new tab, announcing a further ‌5 billion ⁠hryvnias ($113 million) in funding for the most effective middle-strike units.

HUNDREDS OF MISSIONS

“Whale” said this was just one of hundreds of such mid-strike missions.

The Ukrainian-made drones – known as “Drakosha” or “little dragons” – could hit all parts of occupied Ukraine and even Russian territory, the commander said. “It’s deep, and it’s increasing,” he said.

Since 2022, Russia has seized around 12% of Ukraine, according ​to DeepState – meaning it now ​controls around one fifth ⁠of the country, including land seized in Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The Institute for the Study of War said the strikes were hampering Russia’s ability to transport personnel ​and material to the front by hitting key arteries like the M-14 highway ​from Rostov in ⁠Russia to Crimea, which passes through Mariupol.

Defence analysts say such attacks alone cannot turn the tide against Russia but they’re having an additional impact by facilitating longer-range drone strikes that are damaging Russian oil infrastructure.

“Whale” said the four-year war had ⁠seen one ​side periodically gain a technological advantage before the other side caught up.

“This ​is a constant process. Once we find the technology, they work against it,” he said, noting Russia had enormous experience in air-defence technology. “You ​cannot underestimate the enemy.”

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