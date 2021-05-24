Home

New Zealand

NZ to move to redlight COVID-19 setting at midnight tonight

TVNZ
January 23, 2022 1:11 pm

The whole of New Zealand will move to the Red setting of the traffic light system at midnight as the Omicron Covid-19 variant has begun to spread in the community.

The Prime Minister, Jancinda Ardern and Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield held a media conference this morning, confirming the cases in Nelson and Tasman are the Omicron variant.

The family had attended a wedding in Auckland, where more than 100 people attended.

A flight attendant picked up the virus on a flight, and there was another case confirmed of a wedding attendee.

Ardern says Kiwis should plan to be in Red, at least, “for a few weeks, they are right at the start of this outbreak”.

Jacinda Ardern revealed details of the staged approach that would be rolled out in the wake of Omicron.

Northland had only just moved to Orange, while the rest of the country remained at Orange.

 

