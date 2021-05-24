COVID-19 update: 125 new community cases in New Zealand today

There have been 125 new community cases reported in New Zealand today, with 117 in Auckland, two in Waikato and six in Northland.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 58 of today’s cases are yet to be linked.

There are also three new cases at the border.

There are 79 cases in hospital, down from 81 yesterday, with nine in HCU or ICU.

Of the hospitalised cases, 25 are in North Shore Hospital, one in Waitākere, 25 in Middlemore and 28 in Auckland City.

To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 79 percent are fully vaccinated.

There were 21,192 first and second Covid-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday – 5103 first doses and 16,089 second doses.

In Northland, a six-week-old baby reported yesterday as being hospitalised has now been discharged.

There are six new cases in Northland today – five were announced yesterday and another is a contact of a previous case.

Another case self-isolating at home was hospitalised overnight yesterday but has since gone home to continue isolating.

In Auckland, there are 2353 people with Covid 19 self-isolating at home across metro Auckland.

The ministry said that includes 1199 people across 934 households.

The ministry also said testing has been carried out for residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale, Auckland after one resident tested positive for Covid-19.

“All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further tests results expected later today,” it said.

Meanwhile, as reported yesterday, 20 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have tested positive for Covid-19. Seven of the Covid-19 positive residents remain in appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

There are no unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater today.

Yesterday there were 190 new community cases and two deaths reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also confirmed yesterday that Auckland would move to to alert level 3, step 2 at 11.59pm tonight.