Over $4 million paid to TLTB

Over $4 million has been paid to the iTaukei Land Trust Board and will be distributed to the landowners by the end of the month.

This is after TLTB received payment of outstanding Committee of Better Utilization of Land rent subsidy funds that were due in December 2023 from the government.

TLTB signed a Memorandum of Understanding to extend CBUL which was endorsed by cabinet.

This rent subsidy will be paid to landowners, who had agreed to the extension of agricultural leases; including sugar cane leases, and productively cultivated by the tenants.

TLTB will not deduct any poundage from this rent subsidy.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board expresses its appreciation to cabinet and the CBUL committee for their commitment to the landowners; to reward them for their selflessness and generosity in supporting the Government’s initiatives and programs for development and economic growth in Fiji.

Over $100 million has been paid out to landowners under the CBUL initiative since 2008.