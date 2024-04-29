Drua to acclimate to chilly Canberra

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have another six games left this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season to make the play-offs.

The Mick Byrne-coached side is still on the hunt for its first away win this season and are hoping to get it this weekend in chilly Canberra against the Brumbies.

The Drua played in the quarter-finals last year, and this season will need to dig deep as the battle for the top eight spots is tight.

Byrne says they will work towards getting used to playing in the cold and certainly won’t complain about it – instead they will put their heads down and strive for a win.

“Our target is to win our home games and pick up a couple on the road so I think the first chance we get to do that is this week in Canberra and we’re looking forward to that and Canberra is always a tough place to visit.”



Mick Byrne

The Drua are currently seventh on the point’s standings with 17 points.

They will take on the third-ranked Brumbies on Saturday at 9:35pm at GIO Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.