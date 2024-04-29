Major grant signed for sugarcane farmers

[File Photo]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund and the Sugar Ministry have approved assistance to 88 sugarcane farmers in Seaqaqa and Labasa.

This is part of an agreement for the new farmers and lease renewal program.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh while officiating at the event says this is part of addressing the challenges faced by farmers, particularly in securing land for sugar cane farming.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a total of $2 million has been allocated for this program in the 2023–2024 financial year.

A sum of $1.5 million will be paid for lease renewals for existing farmers while another half million dollars will support farmers in acquiring land for sugarcane farming.

Singh says that this also underlines the government’s commitment to ensuring the sustainability and growth of the sugar industry.

The next batch of grants is expected to be distributed at the end of May.